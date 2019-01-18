Khel Deewano Ka: Official PSL 2019 anthem is finally here

The much-awaited anthem of this year’s edition of the Pakistan Super League was released on Friday.

The song “Khel Deewano Ka” is sung by Fawad Khan and Young Desi.

The music video shows fans of all six franchise along with snippets of the PSL competition.

PSL 2019 kicks off in Dubai with a star-studded opening ceremony on February 14 in Dubai. The first match will be played between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.