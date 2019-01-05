Kaka, Figo to arrive in Pakistan on January 10

The legendary duo will make special appearances starting in Karachi at The Pearl Continental followed by a grand finale fan experience in Lahore at The Packages Mall.The duo are coming as part of the World Soccer Stars initiative that aims to improve football in Pakistan and will also be featuring in two matches in late April.The legendary Kaka, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, wished Pakistan a happy new year.“I am delighted to visit Pakistan and play an instrumental role in promoting and helping football in the country. I have never been to Pakistan so I am really excited to come and play football whilst helping unearth hidden talent,” he said.Kaka’s enthusiasm was shared by Figo, himself a former galactico at Real Madrid. “It’s exciting to see another emerging country in Asia embrace football.,” he said. “I’m certain in a population of 220 million, there must be huge potential waiting to emerge into the international scene’.TouchSky Group (TSG) CEO Ahmer Kunwar is the man behind World Soccer Stars and hopes the initiative will help improve Pakistan’s global image.“TSG is committed to investing in Pakistan,” he said. “TSG is bringing the world’s biggest sport to the country. World Soccer Stars will promote a soft image of Pakistan through world football stars, bolster trade between UK and Pakistan as well as promote Pakistan as a tourism destination in the effort to galvanise Pakistan’s image worldwide.”