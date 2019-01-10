Kaka and Figo arrive in Karachi

Former Ballon d’Or winners Kaka and Luis Figo have arrived in Karachi ahead of their press conference to promote their World Soccer Stars event.

The two Galacticos will captain their respective sides in the April clash and have already expressed their excitement at helping promote the beautiful game in Pakistan.

The legendary Kaka, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, had wished Pakistan a Happy New Year earlier in the month.

“I am delighted to visit Pakistan and play an instrumental role in promoting and helping football in the country. I have never been to Pakistan so I am really excited to come and play football whilst helping unearth hidden talent,” he said.

Kaka’s enthusiasm was shared by Figo, himself a former galactico at Real Madrid. “It’s exciting to see another emerging country in Asia embrace football,” he said. “I’m certain in a population of 220 million, there must be huge potential waiting to emerge into the international scene’.

TouchSky Group (TSG) CEO Ahmer Kunwar is the man behind World Soccer Stars and hopes the initiative will help improve Pakistan’s global image.