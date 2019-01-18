Junoon, Pitbull, Boney M to perform in PSL 2019 opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 2019 edition of Pakistan Super League is expected to be a fun-filled events with renowned local and international celebrities to perform.

The opening ceremony of the T20 domestic competition’s fourth edition will be held in Dubai on February 14 before Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars fixture.

Keeping up the tradition of the last three seasons, the #HBLPSL is set for another grand opening ceremony.

The Dubai International Stadium would play host to a star-studded evening on 14 February 2019.#KhelDeewanoKa

More Details ▶️ https://t.co/bBYKLBIFkv pic.twitter.com/EkLJak2z61 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 18, 2019

Pakistani artists Junoon, Fawad Khan, Young Desi, Shuja Haider and Aima Baig will perform.

Boney M and Pitbull will make the crowd sing and groove with their catchy songs.