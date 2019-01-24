Irfan finds fitting into plane seats a tall task

Exploring the globe is one of life’s greatest joys, but economy air travel is certainly a low point if you’re 7 feet tall.
Something similar happened with Pakistan’s tallest-ever cricketer, Muhammad Irfan, who is taking part in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League.
In a video posted by a former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, Irfan can be seen struggling to fit into his seat.
The problem of being 7’1”
@M_IrfanOfficial 😩 pic.twitter.com/3dcmRN8OeV
— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) January 24, 2019
Muhammad Irfan is currently in Bangladesh, playing for the team Sylhet Sixers in Bangladesh Premier League.