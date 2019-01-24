Irfan finds fitting into plane seats a tall task

January 24, 2019

Exploring the globe is one of life’s greatest joys, but economy air travel is certainly a low point if you’re 7 feet tall.

Something similar happened with Pakistan’s tallest-ever cricketer, Muhammad Irfan, who is taking part in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League.

In a video posted by a former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, Irfan can be seen struggling to fit into his seat.

The problem of being 7’1”
@M_IrfanOfficial⁩ 😩 pic.twitter.com/3dcmRN8OeV

Muhammad Irfan is currently in Bangladesh, playing for the team  Sylhet Sixers in Bangladesh Premier League.

 
 
 

