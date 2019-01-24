Irfan finds fitting into plane seats a tall task

Exploring the globe is one of life’s greatest joys, but economy air travel is certainly a low point if you’re 7 feet tall.

Something similar happened with Pakistan’s tallest-ever cricketer, Muhammad Irfan, who is taking part in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League.

In a video posted by a former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, Irfan can be seen struggling to fit into his seat.

The problem of being 7’1”

Muhammad Irfan is currently in Bangladesh, playing for the team Sylhet Sixers in Bangladesh Premier League.