International skiers continue to slalom in Naltar

Skiers from 13 countries are taking part in the Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Ski Resort in Naltar, Radio Pakistan has reported.

Racers from Pakistan, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Morocco, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan are taking part in the competition.

Ukrainian skiers are dominating the tournament at this moment.

The side clinched two positions each in both men and women slalom races on the second day of the competition.

Tsibelenko Levko finished at first position in the Men’s Slalom Category while Muhammad Karim finished at second position. Ukraine’s Nariichyn Andriy took the third position.

Ukraine dominated the Women’s Slalom event as well as Tikun Tetyana and Anastasia Gorbunova continued to put on a dominating performance on the second day as well as they finished at first and second position respectively. Pakistan’s Gia Ali finished 3rd in the event.

According to APP, Turkey’s Usta Berkin finished at first position while Levko and Andriy were second and third respectively on the first day of the event. In the Women’s Slalom event, Tetyana and Gorbunova finished at first and second position while Umama Wali came third in the event.