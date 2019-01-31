International skiers continue to slalom in Naltar

January 31, 2019

Skiers from 13 countries are taking part in the Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Ski Resort in Naltar, Radio Pakistan has reported.

Racers from Pakistan, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Morocco, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan are taking part in the competition.

Ukrainian skiers are dominating the tournament at this moment.

The side clinched two positions each in both men and women slalom races on the second day of the competition.

Tsibelenko Levko finished at first position in the Men’s Slalom Category while  Muhammad Karim finished at second position. Ukraine’s Nariichyn Andriy took the third position.

Ukraine dominated the Women’s Slalom event as well as Tikun Tetyana and Anastasia Gorbunova continued to put on a dominating performance on the second day as well as they finished at first and second position respectively. Pakistan’s Gia Ali finished 3rd in the event.

According to APP, Turkey’s Usta Berkin finished at first position while Levko and Andriy were second and third respectively on the first day of the event. In the Women’s Slalom event, Tetyana and Gorbunova finished at first and second position while Umama Wali came third in the event.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Will new Asian infrastructure bank put $1b into Pakistan?

January 31, 2019 11:09 am

Does Usman Buzdar need training even after six months in office?

January 30, 2019 11:16 pm

Supreme Court orders release of a convict who killed a barber with scissors 11 years ago

January 30, 2019 10:32 pm

Council of Islamic Ideology to debate ban on liquor in next session

January 30, 2019 7:25 pm

Pakistan welcomes West Indies Women for bilateral T20I series

January 30, 2019 4:26 pm

Fakhar, Imad impress but Pakistan make just 240

January 30, 2019 3:36 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Farooq Baloch
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.