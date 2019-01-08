Imran Khan congratulates Indian team over historic win in Australian Test series

January 8, 2019

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Indian captain Virat Kohli for winning the Test series in Australia.

Kohli-led India made history by becoming the first-ever subcontinent team to win a Test series in the Land Down Under.

Kohli had termed the victory his greatest achievement, while coach Ravi Shastri hailed the win as “bigger than winning world cup”.

 
 


