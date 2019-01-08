Imran Khan congratulates Indian team over historic win in Australian Test series

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Indian captain Virat Kohli for winning the Test series in Australia.

Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 8, 2019

Kohli-led India made history by becoming the first-ever subcontinent team to win a Test series in the Land Down Under.

Kohli had termed the victory his greatest achievement, while coach Ravi Shastri hailed the win as “bigger than winning world cup”.