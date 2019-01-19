Imam, Babar keep Pakistan on track against South Africa in first ODI

Pakistan were 129-1 at the end of the 25th over in the first game of the five-match ODI series in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The visitors still require another 138 runs to win the match.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman played some brilliant shots at the start of the run chase. With 45 runs on the scoreboard, Pakistan lost the wicket of Zaman who went for a big shot — only to find the safe hand of Dwaine Pretorious off pacer Duanne Olivier after scoring 25 off 23.

Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam scored a 50-run stand on the second wicket.

Earlier in the day, South Africa had set Pakistan target of 267 runs to win the opening game of the five-match series.

The hosts won the toss and chose to bat first on a pitch that was expected to be much easier to bat on than the preceeding Tests.

The Proteas, however, could only 266 despite losing just two wickets in their 50 overs with Hashim Amla scoring a century and Rassie van der Dussen coming agonisingly close to three figures on debut.

Amla and Reeza Hendricks put on a 82-run opening stand before the latter was dismissed, caught out by Hasan Ali from spinner Shadab Khan after scoring 45 off 67 after hitting five boundaries.

Hashim Amla and Van der Dussen put on a 155-run partnership for the second wicket.

Van der Dussen made 93 runs off 101 with six boundaries and three sixes to his name before he was caught at deep mid-off by Shoaib Malik off Hasan Ali’s bowling.

Amla remained unbeaten at 108 but could not provide South Africa with the impetus they needed to get closer to 300.