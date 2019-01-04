Imad Wasim retains Karachi Kings captaincy

Spinner Imad Wasim will once again be leading Karachi Kings in the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League.

Karachi Kings’ owner Salman Iqbal made the announcement on his Twitter account on Friday.

I am happy to announce that the management team of @KarachiKingsARY has decided that @simadwasim will lead the team as Captain and @CAIngram41 as his vice captain . Best of luck to both of them . #karachi #dedhanadhan @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL @wasimakramlive @iRashidLatif — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) January 4, 2019

Imad Wasim led Karachi Kings in the third season of PSL. Shoaib Malik and Ravi Bopara had captained the franchise in the first edition of the league whereas Kumar Sangakkara was the skipper in the second season.

The Karachi side will begin their PSL 2019 campaign against “The Sixth Team” on February 15, 2019 in Dubai.