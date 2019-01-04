Imad Wasim retains Karachi Kings captaincy

January 4, 2019

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Super Leaguie/Facebook

Spinner Imad Wasim will once again be leading Karachi Kings in the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League.

Karachi Kings’ owner Salman Iqbal made the announcement on his Twitter account on Friday.

Imad Wasim led Karachi Kings in the third season of PSL. Shoaib Malik and Ravi Bopara had captained the franchise in the first edition of the league whereas Kumar Sangakkara was the skipper in the second season.

The Karachi side will begin their PSL 2019 campaign against “The Sixth Team” on February 15, 2019 in Dubai.

 
 


