ICC suspends India’s Rayudu from bowling due to suspect action

India’s Ambati Rayudu has been suspended from international bowling two weeks after being reported for a suspect action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said Monday.

The part-time spinner’s action was flagged by match officials, citing concerns over its legality, a day after the first ODI against Australia in Sydney on January 12.

The 33-year-old middle-order batsman stayed in the Indian XI in the second match and also played a role in the team’s first two ODI wins in New Zealand.

Related: Richardson inspires Australia to win against India in first ODI

“The player elected not to submit to a test of his bowling action within the stipulated period of 14 days of being reported for a suspect action and therefore he has been suspended with immediate effect. The suspension will remain in place until he is tested, and can demonstrate he is able to bowl with a legal action,” cricket’s world governing body said in a statement.

The sanction did not extend to domestic matches, the ICC added.

Rayudu bowled just two overs of off-spin, giving away 13 runs, in the Sydney ODI. India lost the match but went on to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

India clinched a 3-0 ODI series win against New Zealand on Monday with two matches left to play.