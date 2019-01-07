ICC suspends Faf du Plessis for slow over-rate

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended South African Test skipper Faf du Plessis for a match due to his side’s slow over-rate during their second Test match against Pakistan in Cape Town.

The suspension means he will miss the third Test against Pakistan, which starts in Johannesburg on January 11.

The Proteas skipper was also fined 20 per cent of his match fees.

The suspension on the South African captain was imposed by match referee David Boon after the side fell one over short after time was taken into consideration.

He was charged under Article 2.22.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel. The clause relates to minor over-rate offences and the players found guilty of violating the code are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Joel Wilson, and third umpire Sundaram Ravi.

He was previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during the Centurion Test against India in January of last year.