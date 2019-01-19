ICC Cricket World Cup match tickets being 20 times their original price

Tickets for the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixtures are being sold for more than 20 times their price.

According to the British media, the tickets for several fixtures, including the much anticipated Pakistan-India fixture, are being are being sold at exorbitant rates.

The ICC Cricket World Cup kicks off on May 30 with hosts England playing against South Africa at The Oval in London. The high octane Pakistan-India clash will take place on June 16 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Tickets costing £150 are reportedly being sold online for £3,280. Tickets for the Australia-England fixture are being sold for £12,000 instead of £115.

The authorities have said that strict action will be taken against people involved in reselling these tickets at such high prices.