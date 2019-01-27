ICC bans Sarfraz for four matches

January 27, 2019

Photo: AFP

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been given a four-match ban by the International Cricket Council for the comment he made against South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

The skipper was missing from the side announced by Pakistan for the ongoing fourth ODI against South Africa, with stand-in skipper Shoaib Malik revealing that the wicketkeeper-batsman the reason behind his absence.

Sarfraz had called Phehlukwayo a ‘black man’ in the second ODI between the two sides. The 31-year-old apologised for the incident after the game, with both South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis and Phehlukwayo himself accepting his apology.

However, Sarfraz fell afoul of the ICC’s anti-racism code and will now miss the remaining two ODIs of the series as well as the first two T20Is of the tour.

Glovesman Muhammad Rizwan has replaced the Karachi-born in the side.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Sarfraz missing from side as Pakistan bowl first

January 27, 2019 12:57 pm

Pakistan water commission delegation leaves for India

January 27, 2019 12:13 pm

US, Taliban see significant progress in ending Afghan war

January 27, 2019 10:08 am

Karachi by-poll: Voting underway in PS-94

January 27, 2019 9:15 am

Jewish Karachi resident allowed to visit Israel on his Pakistani passport

January 26, 2019 5:56 pm

Dutch ambassador to return to Pakistan after Wilders row: report

January 26, 2019 5:46 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.