ICC bans Sarfraz for four matches

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been given a four-match ban by the International Cricket Council for the comment he made against South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

The skipper was missing from the side announced by Pakistan for the ongoing fourth ODI against South Africa, with stand-in skipper Shoaib Malik revealing that the wicketkeeper-batsman the reason behind his absence.

Sarfraz had called Phehlukwayo a ‘black man’ in the second ODI between the two sides. The 31-year-old apologised for the incident after the game, with both South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis and Phehlukwayo himself accepting his apology.

However, Sarfraz fell afoul of the ICC’s anti-racism code and will now miss the remaining two ODIs of the series as well as the first two T20Is of the tour.

Glovesman Muhammad Rizwan has replaced the Karachi-born in the side.