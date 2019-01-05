Hockey federation appoints Saeed Khan as head coach for Pro League

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed former world champion Saeed Khan as the team’s head coach/manager for the upcoming FIH Pro League.

“He has had coaching assignments with the Pakistan national teams in the past including the highly successful year of 1994 when the green shirts won the World Cup and the Champions Trophy,” a statement on the federation’s website read.

Saeed Khan was part of Pakistan’s World Cup winning teams of 1978 and 1982.

He also served as the head coach of Pakistan’s women team at the Asian Games qualifiers in Thailand back in January 2018.

The position fell vacant after Tauqeer Dar stepped down as head coach following Pakistan’s poor show in the 2018 Hockey World Cup.

Pakistan’s first game of the FIH Pro League is against Argentina on February 2nd.