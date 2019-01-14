Hobart Hurricanes thump Melbourne Stars in BBL clash

Hobart Hurricanes registered a comprehensive 59-run victory over Melbourne Stars in their Big Bash League fixture on Monday.

The Hurricanes, batting first, posted a huge total of 185-2 in their 20 overs.

Openers Matthew Wade and D’Arcy Short laid the foundations for a solid start as the duo put on an outstanding opening stand of 95 runs.

Short proved to be the star performer as he played a match-winning knock of 96 which included eight boundaries and four maximums. He was supported by his opening partner Wade, who made 38-ball 41 with one boundary and one six to his name.

Liam Bowe and Tom O’Connell picked up a wicket each for the Stars.

The Melbourne side, crumbling under pressure, kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were dismissed for 126 in 17.1 overs.

Wicketkeeper Seb Gotch was the only batsman who could provide some resistance to the Hobart bowlers as he made 35 off 26 with the help of two fours and a six.

Riley Meredith was the standout performer with the ball as he finished with figures of 4-21 in four overs. Johan Botha and Jofra Archer grabbed two wickets each as well.

Short got the man-of-the-match award for his batting performance.