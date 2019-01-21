Hobart Hurricanes overpower Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League

Hobart Hurricanes picked up a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League in Adelaide on Monday.

Strikers, batting first, found themselves had an average start to their innings with the side being 50-3 at one point. The 66-run partnership by skipper Colin Ingram and Jonathan Wells on the fourth-wicket helped the side post a modest total of 154-5 in their 20 overs.

Ingram scored 67 off 36 with a strike rate of more than 186.11. Wells played a cautious knock of 26 runs.

Related: Sydney Sixers canter to simple win over Brisbane Heat

Jofra Archer and James Faulkner took two wickets each.

The Hurricanes’ batsmen made the task of chasing 155 an easy job as they secured victory in the 17th over with 10 wickets in hand. Skipper Matthew Wade and D’Arcy Short — smashing Strikers bowlers to all parts of the ground —scored unbeaten half-centuries in the one-sided fixture.

Wade made a 49-ball 84 with the help of eight fours and three sixes while Short contributed 73 runs to the scorecard.