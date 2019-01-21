Hobart Hurricanes overpower Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League

January 21, 2019

Photo Courtesy: Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart Hurricanes picked up a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League in Adelaide on Monday.

Strikers, batting first, found themselves had an average start to their innings with the side being 50-3 at one point.  The 66-run partnership by skipper Colin Ingram and Jonathan Wells on the fourth-wicket helped the side post a modest total of 154-5 in their 20 overs.

Ingram scored 67 off 36 with a strike rate of more than 186.11. Wells played a cautious knock of 26 runs.

Related: Sydney Sixers canter to simple win over Brisbane Heat

Jofra Archer and James Faulkner took two wickets each.

The Hurricanes’ batsmen made the task of chasing 155 an easy job as they secured victory in the 17th over with 10 wickets in hand. Skipper Matthew Wade and D’Arcy Short — smashing Strikers bowlers to all parts of the ground —scored unbeaten half-centuries in the one-sided fixture.

Wade made a 49-ball 84 with the help of  eight fours and three sixes while Short contributed 73 runs to the scorecard.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Sydney Sixers canter to simple win over Brisbane Heat

January 20, 2019 4:26 pm

Bailey leads Hobart Hurricanes to victory over Perth Scorchers in BBL

January 18, 2019 11:13 pm

Melbourne Renegades down Sydney Sixers in BBL

January 16, 2019 4:39 pm

Hobart Hurricanes thump Melbourne Stars in BBL clash

January 14, 2019 4:48 pm

Perth Scorchers down Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League

January 14, 2019 11:12 am

Sydney Thunder, Brisbane Heat march to statement victories

January 13, 2019 3:47 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.