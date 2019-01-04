Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers to stay top of BBL

January 4, 2019

Photo Courtesy: Twitter

Hobart Hurricanes clinched a five-wicket win over Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League in Hobart on Friday.

Sixers, batting first, scored 161-8 in their 20 overs with Daniel Hughes scoring an unbeaten 50. He made 61 off 40 with the help of five boundaries and two maximums.

Skipper Moises Henriques and Tom Curran made 31 and 19 respectively.

James Faulkner and Johan Botha took three wickets each.

Hurricanes chased down the target of 162 runs in 19.5 overs with five wickets in hand thanks to a 64-run knock by D’Arcy Short. He hit five fours and three sixes in the match.

George Bailey and Alex Doolan scored 30 and 26 respectively.

Sean Abbott took two wickets for the Sixers.

Short got the man-of-the-match award for his batting performance.

 
 


