Hasan believes Pakistan can win ODI series

January 22, 2019

Photo: AFP

Pakistan fast-bowler Hasan Ali has said that the Men in Green are looking forward to winning the five-match ODI series against South Africa following their 3-0 whitewash in the Test series.

“It was our first win and we are looking forward to the rest of the games as well. We have a good one-day side. So God willing, we will win the series,” he said in a press conference in Durban on Monday.

Pakistan will play South Africa at Durban’s Kingsmead Stadium, where the results have mostly gone in the favour of the visitors.

Out of six ODIs at the ground, the Men in Green have won four games while the hosts have emerged victorious in two.

Pakistan have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. They won the opening game in Port Elizabeth by five wickets.

 

 
 
 

