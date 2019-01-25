Hafeez-Steyn rivalry in spotlight as sides clash in third ODI

January 25, 2019

Photo: AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez faces a tough test against returning South African pacer Dale Steyn in the third ODI at Centurion’s SuperSport Park on Friday.

The Pakistan cricketer has not fared well against Steyn in the past and has even admitted of his struggles against the fearsome right-armer.

The South African pacer definitely has the upper hand over the Pakistan batsman and has dismissed him 15 times in the 28 matches.

Related: Dussen, Phehlukwayo guide South Africa to series-levelling win over Pakistan

The batsman has an average of just 10 against the Proteas pacer.

Hosts South Africa had rested fast-bowler Dale Steyn and batsman Quinton de Kock for the first two games of the five-match ODI series.

Related: Pakistan beat South Africa by five wickets in first ODI

The fast-bowler’s return to the South African team will provide Faf du Plessis and his men an extra boost, with the likes of Duanne Olivier and Kagiso Rabada already performing well for the side as part of one of cricket’s deadliest pace barrages.

Hafeez himself has been enjoying some mixed form of late. He was the man-of-the-match for his unbeaten 71-run knock in the first ODI but was dismissed for just nine runs in the next fixture.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Amir, Imad return as Pakistan bat first in third ODI

January 25, 2019 3:42 pm

SC gives NAB three months to wrap up China cutting reference against KDA officials

January 25, 2019 1:45 pm

Sindh CM Murad assures foolproof security for West Indies, PSL matches

January 25, 2019 12:10 pm

Roach puts England on back foot in first Test

January 25, 2019 10:54 am

Pakistan receives first UAE installment of $1 billion

January 24, 2019 8:45 pm

Pakistan’s textile firms pay women 50% less than men

January 24, 2019 1:54 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.