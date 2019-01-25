Hafeez-Steyn rivalry in spotlight as sides clash in third ODI

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez faces a tough test against returning South African pacer Dale Steyn in the third ODI at Centurion’s SuperSport Park on Friday.

The Pakistan cricketer has not fared well against Steyn in the past and has even admitted of his struggles against the fearsome right-armer.

The South African pacer definitely has the upper hand over the Pakistan batsman and has dismissed him 15 times in the 28 matches.

The batsman has an average of just 10 against the Proteas pacer.

Hosts South Africa had rested fast-bowler Dale Steyn and batsman Quinton de Kock for the first two games of the five-match ODI series.

The fast-bowler’s return to the South African team will provide Faf du Plessis and his men an extra boost, with the likes of Duanne Olivier and Kagiso Rabada already performing well for the side as part of one of cricket’s deadliest pace barrages.

Hafeez himself has been enjoying some mixed form of late. He was the man-of-the-match for his unbeaten 71-run knock in the first ODI but was dismissed for just nine runs in the next fixture.