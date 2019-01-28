Government working to shift PSL to Pakistan, says Fawad Chaudhry

January 28, 2019

File photo

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the government is making efforts to shift the PSL to Pakistan.

He said that he expected the upcoming edition of the PSL would be the last one to be played in the UAE.

“We are making efforts to shift the cricket gala to Pakistan,” he said.

The last eight matches of the total 34 matches of the PSL 2019, will be played in Pakistan — three in Lahore and five in Karachi.

The enthusiasm shown by cricket lovers at Karachi’s National Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is likely to be repeated here in the UAE during the PSL matches, Chaudhry said.

 
 
 

