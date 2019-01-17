Google honours Abdul Hafeez Kardar on birth anniversary

Google is honoring the first captain of Pakistan’s Test team, Abdul Hafeez Kardar, with a doodle on his 94th birth anniversary.

Kardar — considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time — was born in Lahore on January 17, 1925.

He is one of only three cricketers to have played cricket for both Pakistan and India.

The former cricketer played 26 Test matches, representing Pakistan in 23 of them.

He scored 6,832 runs and bagged 344 wickets in his first-class career.

The celebrated cricketer was honored with many awards, including the illustrious pride of performance.

He passed away of April 21, 1996 in his home city of Lahore.