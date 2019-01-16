Financial problems put Pakistan’s Pro League participation in doubt

January 16, 2019

Photo: AFP

The financial conditions of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has put the country’s participation in the upcoming Federation of International Hockey (FIH) Pro League in doubt.

PHF’s Associate Secretary Ayaz Mahmood has said that the national team may not be able to participate in the upcoming mega event which features the biggest powerhouses of the sport.

“Pakistan need a grant of somewhere between Rs100 million and Rs120 million to play in their Pro League matches. The country faces suspension of up to two years and a heavy fine will be imposed if they fail to participate in the tournament,” he said.

Former Olympian Danish Kaleem said that Pakistan’s participation in the Pro League is their license for participation in the next Olympics.

Featuring in the Pro League will help Pakistan secure a place in the top 10.

Pakistan are scheduled to leave for Argentina on January 26 to take part in the competition.

 
 
 

