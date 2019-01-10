Figo and Kaka ecstatic to be in Pakistan

International footballers Luis Figo and Ricardo Kaka expressed their excitement about being in Pakistan.

The two FIFA Ballon d’Or winners, in a colourful ceremony in Karachi on Saturday, endorsed FIFA’s decision to increase the number of teams in world cups from 32 to 48.

They also urged young footballers to keep pursuing their dreams.

Kaka, who was part of Brazil’s 2002 World Cup winning team, said that he hoped to see Pakistan playing in the next FIFA World Cup.

Portugese midfielder Figo, who came onto the stage holding a cricket bat, said that they had received a warm welcome in the country and will come back next April with a team of 10 legendary footballers. He added that they have a great responsibility of promoting the sport around the world.

They also announced that a concert will be held in Pakistan soon featuring R&B and hip-hop artist Akon.

Kaka and Figo had arrived in Karachi ahead of their press conference to promote their World Soccer Stars event. The two Galacticos will captain their respective sides in the April clash and have already expressed their excitement at helping promote the beautiful game in Pakistan.

Read More: Kaka, Figo to arrive in Pakistan on January 10

Kaka had wished Pakistan a happy New Year earlier in the month. “I am delighted to visit Pakistan and play an instrumental role in promoting and helping football in the country. I have never been to Pakistan so I am really excited to come and play football whilst helping unearth hidden talent,” he said.

His enthusiasm was shared by Figo, himself a former galactico at Real Madrid. “It’s exciting to see another emerging country in Asia embrace football,” he said. “I’m certain in a population of 220 million, there must be huge potential waiting to emerge into the international scene.”

TouchSky Group CEO Ahmer Kunwar is the man behind World Soccer Stars and hopes the initiative will help improve Pakistan’s global image.