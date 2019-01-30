Fakhar, Imad impress but Pakistan make just 240

South Africa pegged Pakistan back in the final ODI to restrict them to 240-8 as the close-fought five-match series promises to go right down to the wire.

Pakistan managed to get to the figure thanks largely to a superb 70 off just 73 balls by Fakhar Zaman, who stood out like a sore thumb on a pitch that offered some movement off the surface.

The in-form Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed early by Dale Steyn before Babar Azam and Fakhar settled the ship a bit with a 56-run stand, with Fakhar being given a reprieve when Hashim Amla shelled an easy catch at slip off Kagiso Rabada.

Babar though walked across too much against a Dwaine Pretorius delivery that crashed into his leg-stump to make it 64-2.

Mohammad Hafeez came in and was afforded the luxury of being able to get himself in as Fakhar continued on his merry way.

Andile Phehlukwayo, who has impressed in the series, dismissed both Hafeez and Fakhar in quick succession to completely apply the brakes on Pakistan’s innings.

Stand-in skipper Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Rizwan could only manage 19 off 50 balls before Rizwan crumbled under the pressure, edging the simplest of catches behind to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock to hand Pretorius his second wicket.

Pakistan found scoring so difficult after Fakhar’s departure that only 25 runs were scored in the 60 balls that followed his wicket, with all sense of urgency having abandoned the Men in Green.

Malik tried to up the ante but a calamitous mix-up between him and Shadab Malik led to him being run-out for 31 off 44 balls.

Shadab too struggled with the scoring rate and was dismissed for 19 off 42 balls, trying to heave Wiaan Mulder to the boundary but instead pulling it straight to Rassie van der Dusse at short midwicket.

Imad managed to provide some crucial late impetus with 47 off 31 balls to take Pakistan close to the 250-run mark.

Pakistan’s struggles though were epitomised by the seven consecutive dot balls they played in the penultimate and final over of their innings before Imad hit 12 off the final three deliveries.

What would be particularly disappointing for Shoaib Malik would be that a whopping seven batsmen reached double figures but Fakhar was the only one who crossed the 50-run mark.