Excited to play West Indies on home soil, says Javeria Khan

January 29, 2019




Former Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Javeria Khan said that the side is excited to play West Indies on their home soil.

“The preparations are going extremely well. We are making maximum use of the training camp. We are positive as we are playing a practice match,” she said.

The batsman added that the team is working on departments in which they are weak in, adding: “We have analysts which work on the weak areas and try to execute the plans.”

Pakistan will play a three-match T20I series against West Indies at Karachi’s Southend Club starting from January 31.

The Girls in Green will then head to United Arab Emirates for three games of the ICC Women’s Championship.
 
 
 

