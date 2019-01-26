England veteran Dani Hazell retires from international cricket

English off-spinner Danielle Hazell bid farewell to international cricket on Friday, ICC has reported.

“I feel 100 per cent happy with my decision to move on from playing international cricket and I’m really excited to find out what the next chapter holds in store for me. I owe a lot to the game and I would now love to give some of my time and energy back into the sport,” she said on her retirement

She recalled some of special moments in her nine-year career.

“There have been some amazing highlights – some really special moments – but the memory that stands out the most to me is the back-to-back Ashes victories across 2013 and 2014. Playing international cricket for nine years can have an effect on you both mentally and physically and my body is telling me that it’s time to move on.”

The former skipper says it’s a right time for her to hang up her shoes.

“I’ll miss the girls, I’ll miss pulling on the England shirt and I’ll miss being in the arena but the timing is right for me.”

Hazell was part of the victorious England squad which won the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017 and the victorious World T20 squad in 2009.

The former English skipper bagged 146 wickets for England including six in their World Cup winning campaign.

The English coach Mark Robinson wished her the best as she enters the next chapter of her life.