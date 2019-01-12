Elbow injury rules out Steve Smith from PSL 2019

Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been ruled out of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 due to an elbow injury.

“I am disappointed I won’t be able to play in HBL PSL but I wish Multan Sultans all the best for this year’s tournament,” said Steve Smith. “I was looking forward to playing the tournament and helping the team try to win the trophy. We have a talented team and I am confident that they will do very well.”

Cricket Australia stated that the the former captain will undergo surgery and is expected to wear a brace for six weeks before commencing rehabilitation.

The Australian cricketer was picked by Multan Sultans in the PSL draft.

Smith said that he was looking forward to play the tournament.

Pakistan Cricket Board, in its statement, stated that they were sad to lose a player of Smith’s calibre and they wish him a speedy recovery.

“Hopefully we will see him in future editions of HBL PSL, the league fans would miss seeing him live in action this season,” a PCB spokesman said.