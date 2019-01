Novak Djokovic won a record seventh Australian Open title after blowing away arch-rival Rafael Nadal in a one-sided final at the Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal had been in ominous form coming into the final, having not had his serve broken since the first game, but found no answer to Djokovic.

The Spaniard seemed out of sorts early on and was dominated by Djokovic, who claimed a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 straight-sets victory.

More details to follow…