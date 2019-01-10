Djokovic beats Murray in practice match

World number one Novak Djokovic exposed Andy Murray’s frailties in a practice match ahead of the Australian Open on Thursday, with the Scot calling it a day while losing 6-1, 4-1.

Three-time major winner Murray is on the comeback trail after missing 11 months with a hip injury which has seen him slump to 230 in the world.

He was bundled out of the Brisbane International warm-up last week in round two by Russia’s Daniil Medvedev and headed straight to Melbourne to fit in some much-needed practice.

Long-time rival and six-time Australian Open champion Djokovic offered to share a court with him, but Murray called time after less than an hour with his movement around the baseline appearing restricted.

The pair have met four times in Australian Open finals, with the Serb winning them all. This year’s edition of the season’s opening Grand Slam in Melbourne Park begins Monday.

Speaking ahead of Brisbane, Murray said “I still have some pain in my hip”, but that “I’m in a better place than I was a few months ago”.