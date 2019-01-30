Dhaka beat Chittagong to qualify for BPL playoffs

Dhaka Dynamites secured their place in the Bangladesh Premier League 2019 playoffs with a 11-run victory over Chittagong Vikings on Wednesday.

Vikings openers Cameron Delport and Mohammad Shahzad took the side to 42 for the first wicket before the latter was stumped off the bowling of Sunil Narine after scoring 21 from 15 with the help of three boundaries and a six.

Yasir Ali became the spinner’s second victim when he was caught by Andrew Birch after scoring 19 runs.

Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim joined the party and scored a quickfire 24-ball 43 with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.

Delport was the top-scorer with 71 off 57 with five boundaries and four sixes to his name.

Rahim and Delport put together a 79-run partnership on the third wicket which took the side to a competitive total of 174-5 in their 20 overs.

In chase of a formidable target of 175, the side had a disastrous start as the side were reeling at 23-3 at one stage.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper batsman Nurul Hasan steadied the batting with their 50-run partnership on the fourth wicket.

The side lost two wickets in quick succession as Nurul and Kieron Pollard was dismissed for 33 and duck respectively.

Andre Russell managed to score a late 33 but the game went out of reach following the dismissals of Shakib, who made 53 off 42. The side managed 163-9 in their 20 overs.