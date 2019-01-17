Das, Warner set up Sylhet’s win against Rangpur in BPL

Sylhet Sixers clinched a 27-run victory over Rangpur Riders in their Bangladesh Premier League fixture on Wednesday.

Sixers, being sent in to bat first, got off to a flyer thanks to a 73-run partnership between Liton Das and Sabbir Rahman.

Das proved to be the top-scorer for the side with his 43-ball 70, which included nine boundaries and one six.

Following Rahman’s departure, skipper David Warner entered the fray and smashed a 36-ball 61 which included 14 runs off a Chris Gayle over while batting as a right-hander.

Shafiul Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Riders as he finished with figures of 3-31 in four overs.

The run chase of 188 proved to be a tough task for Rangpur espiecllay once two of their key batsmen, Chris Gayle and Alex Hales, were dismissed early and the side was reduced to 11-3.

However, Rilee Rossouw and Mohammad Mithun paired up for an 89-run partnership to take the side to 100-4. It was always going to be a long shot for Rangput though and they were eventually restricted to 160-6 in their 20 overs as Mehedi Hasan Rana and Taskin Ahmed took two wickets each.