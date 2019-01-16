Comilla clinch easy victory over Sylhet in BPL

January 16, 2019

Comilla Victorians clinch an eight-wicket victory over Sylhet Sixers in the Bangladesh Premier League fixture in Sylhet on Tuesday.

Victorians’ decision to field first paid off as the Sixers were bowled out for just 68 in 14.5 overs. Only one batsman managed to score in double figures.

Veteran Bangladesh batsman Alok Kapali made 33 off 31 with four boundaries and one six to his name.

Bangladesh spinner Mahedi Hasan proved to be the wrecker-in-chief with his figures of 4-22 in four overs while Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz bagged three wickets as well.

In the chase of 69 runs, the Comilla side had a rocky start when being reduced to 10-2 at one stage but skipper Imrul Kayes and Shamsur Rahman got their side home to victory.

Rahman made 34 off 37 while Kayes scored 30.

Pakistan’s Sohail Tanvir was the only wicket-taker for the Sixers.

Hasan got the man-of-the-match award for his match winning spell.

 
 
 

