Chittagong Vikings beat Rangpur Riders in BPL 2019 opener

January 5, 2019

Chittagong Vikings picked up a three-wicket win over Rangpur Riders in the opening fixture of Bangladesh Premier League 2019 on Saturday.

Vikings’ decision to bowl first paid off as the Riders could only manage 98 on the board in their 20 overs.

Ravi Bopara was the top scorer with 40 off 47 with the help of three boundaries and two sixes.

Robbie Frylinck picked four wickets while Abu Jayed and Nayeem Hussain took two wickets each.

Vikings managed to chase down the target of 99 runs in 19.1 overs.

Afghan wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad top-scored with 27 after scoring four boundaries. Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim made 25 with the help of two boundaries.

Mashraf Mortaza took two wickets for the Riders.

Frylinck got the man-of-the-match award for his bowling performance.

 
 


