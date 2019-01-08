Bumrah rested for ODI, T20I series against Australia, New Zealand

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was Tuesday rested for the upcoming one-day series in Australia and tour of New Zealand after playing a key role in India’s historic Test triumph Down Under.

Bumrah took 21 wickets in four Tests as India clinched the series 2-1. It was India’s first ever Test series win in Australia after seven decades of trying.

Virat Kohli’s team will now take on the hosts in three one-day internationals starting Saturday in Sydney, and then travel to New Zealand for a limited-overs series later this month.

“Keeping in mind the workload of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in statement.

Up-and-coming paceman Mohammed Siraj will replace Bumrah in the squad for Australia and the five ODI matches in New Zealand starting January 23 at Napier, the BCCI added.

Another rookie paceman Siddarth Kaul will take Bumrah’s place in three Twenty20 internationals in New Zealand.

India will host Australia in five ODI matches starting February 24 in Mohali, followed by two T20 games.

India squad for the ODIs against Australia and New Zealand: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Shami.

India squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Khaleel Ahmed.