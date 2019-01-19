Brisbane Heat, Sydney Sixers qualify for Women’s Big Bash League final

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers qualified for the Women’s Big Bash League final on Saturday.

Heat clinched a four-wicket win over Sydney Thunder in the first semi-final.

Batting first, Brisbane — being sent to bat first — found themselves reeling at 38-3 but Sammy Jo-Johnson’s 33-run knock took the side to 75 runs.

The side kept losing wickets but Laura Harris’ 25-ball 32 helped the side post a competitive total of 140-7 in their 20 overs.

In chase of a modest target of 141, the side had a disastrous start with the first wicket falling at one run on the bat. New Zealand’s wicketkeeper batswoman Rachel Priest and Naomi Stalenberg 56-run partnership took the side to 57-2.

Needing 13 runs to win, in the final over, Haidee Birkett picked up a tremendous catch at the leg-side boundary to dismiss Nicola Carey off Jess Jonassen’s bowling to seal a four-run victory.

Sydney Sixers beat Melbourne Renegades in a super over.

The Sixers’ decision to seemingly backfired as the side were reeling to 33-4 but skipper Ellyse Perry and South Africa’s Dane van Niekerk helped the side post a total of 131-4.

Perry played a captain’s knock of 54 from 59 with four boundaries and one six to her name. Niekerk scored 51 off 36 with the help of five boundaries and one maximum.

What looked like an easy run chase of 132, the Renegades slumped to 19-3 in 4.5 overs but Sophie Molineux and Jess Cameron’s 60-run partnership on the fourth wicket.

After Cameron’s (41) departure, the side kept losing wickets once again. Needing 13 runs to win from the last over, the side managed 12 runs as Molineux was run out on the last ball while trying to take the three runs required off the last ball.

Batting first in the super over, the Renegades managed six runs in the over.

The Sixers skipper took the side to victory as she struck a six on the fourth ball to take the team to their fourth WBBL final.

The WBBL final will be played on January 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.