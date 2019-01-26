Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Sixers to win Women’s Big Bash League

Brisbane Heat won their maiden Women’s Big Bash League title as they beat Sydney Sixers in the final by three wickets in Sydney on Saturday.

The Sixers won the toss and chose to bat first in the fixture. Wicketkeeper batsman Alyssa Healy and captain Ellyse Perry put on an opening stand of 26 before Healy was dismissed on 18 after hitting two boundaries and a six.

Perry and Ashleigh Gardner took the score to 69 on the second wicket before the latter was caught out on 23.

Sara McGlashan and Erin Burns could not contribute much to the scoreboard.

Related: Brisbane Heat, Sydney Sixers qualify for Women’s Big Bash League final

After Perry was dismissed on 33, South Africa’s Dane van Niekerk played a knock of 32 from 15 balls with two boundaries and two sixes which helped the side finish on 131-7.

Heat had a disastrous start to their chase of 132 as the side found themselves reeling at 14-2 at one stage but the 84-run partnership by Beth Mooney and Kirby Short put the side back on track.

Mooney played a captain’s knock of 65 from 46 which included nine boundaries. She was supported with Kirby who scored 29 off 35 balls with two fours to her name.

The side — despite losing regular wickets — managed to get over the line and clinch their maiden WBBL title.