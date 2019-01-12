BPL 2019: Chittagong beat Khula in super over

January 12, 2019

Chittagong Vikings beat Khulna Titans in super-over in their Bangladesh Premier League fixture in Dhaka on Saturday.

Titans managed to score 151-6 in their 20 overs despite being reduced to 41-2 at one stage. However, English batsman Dawid Malan came to the side’s rescue with his 45-run knock which included three boundaries and a maximum.

He was supported by skipper Mahmudullah who made 33 after hitting the four boundaries.

Sunzamul Islam picked up two wickets and conceded 37 runs in his four overs.

The Vikings leveled the score thanks to 41-run knock by Yasir Ali. The side — requiring 19 runs to win in the last over — managed to score 18 as Robbie Frylinck hit three sixes before getting run out on the final delivery.

Chittagong Vikings, batting first in the super over, made 11 runs as Frylinck scored two boundaries.

In reply, Khulna made 10 runs before losing both of their wickets. Dawid Malan scored two fours in the over.

Frylinck got the man-of-the-match award for his performance in the fixture.

 
 


