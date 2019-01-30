Boyce inspires Melbourne to victory in low-scoring clash

Hosts Melbourne Renegades claimed a simple 27-run win over Sydney Thunder in their Big Bash league clash after their bowlers skittled out the visitors for just 113.

Cameron Boyce’s remarkable 51 off 22 balls was the standout batting performance in a low-scoring game that was otherwise dominated almost completely by the bowlers.

The Melbourne side had seemed down and out with the score at 90-7 but Boyce, who before this had a top-score of 25, took the attack to the Sydney side, smashing four fours and five sixes in an astonishing onslaught

Leg-spinners Jonathan Cook and Fawad Ahmed were the pick of the bowlers for Sydney, claiming two wickets apiece for just 18 and 22 runs respectively.

Even the relatively modest target of 141 was never in Sydney’s reach as they kept on losing regular wickets in the chase, with skipper Shane Watson being dismissed for just one in the very first over.

Young Baxter Holt, who top-scored with 37 off 28 balls, tried to provide some late impetus like Boyce but it was too little too late as he found precious little support.

Kane Richardson claimed 3-27, while Boyce impressed in his day job as well with figures of 2-17 in his four overs.