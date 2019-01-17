Bismah returns as captain ahead of West Indies series

Pakistan have named Bismah Maroof as the captain ahead of a training camp in preparation for their ICC Women’s Championship fixtures against the West Indies.

The 27-year-old underwent a sinus surgery in 2018 which had put her cricketing career in jeopardy. Javeria Khan had led the side during Maroof’s absence.

Javeria insisted that she was just the stand-in captain while Maroof was recovering.

“Star batter Bismah Maroof returns to lead the side after undergoing successful surgery,” PCB stated in a press release.

The training camp in Karachi will take place from January 17 to January 29. Pakistan will travel to the United Arab Emirates to play three ODIs in February. The ODI series will be followed by T20Is.

“The series will be a perfect opportunity for the players to test their skills against a top side,” said coach Mark Coles.

“The players during the two-week camp will undergo different skill sessions with the coaching staff and will also play practice games that will help them improve their fitness and skill set. The players selected for the camp have been playing together for a while. Seasoned performers like Sana Mir, Javeria, Nida Dar and the fit-again Bismah Maroof are crucial to our plans as we look forward to playing a tough series against the West Indies,” he added.

Probables: Bismah Maroof, Aiman Anwar, Anum Amin, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Bibi Nahida, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Javeria Wadood, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Rashid, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.