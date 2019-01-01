Bayern Munich thank Pakistani fans on New Year’s Eve

German football club Bayern Munich thanked their Pakistani fans for their support in Urdu on their Facebook page.

“Aap Ka Shukriya (Thank You),” read in a post that also featured three of Bayern’s star creative players.

The caption read, “Let’s give everything in 2019”.

The Bavarians head into 2019 at second place on the Bundesliga table with 36 points. They trail Borussia Dortmund by six points in the league standings.

The German side will take on Liverpool in their first leg of the Round of 16 fixture of the UEFA Champions League on March 14, 2019.