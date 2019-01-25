Batsmen deliver as Pakistan set South Africa 318-run target

Pakistan scored a mammoth 317-6 to give themselves a great chance of winning the third ODI against South Africa at Centurion Park.

Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat on what looked like a great pitch for batting.

Fakhar Zaman’s travails continued though and Pakistan were struggling at 4-1 after 3.1 overs when the left-hander was dismissed fr just two off 10 balls.

The in-form duo of Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq continued their strong tour with a 132-run partnership that ended when Babar was caught in front of the wicket by Dale Steyn for a superb 72-ball 69 that kept the run-rate up at a time when Imam continuously failed to rotate the strike.

South Africa were uncharacteristically poor in the field and Pakistan batsmen were uncharacteristically ruthless when punishing them for their lapses.

Mohammad Hafeez won the man-of-the-match award in the first match for a quickfire half-century and he repeated the trick here again, scoring 52 off 45 balls before Andile Phelukwayo took a superb catch off Kagiso Rabada’s bowling.

Imam then reached his century but was dismissed right after, having scored 101 off 116 bals.

Shoaib Malik was dismissed for 31 off 27 but Imad Wasim’s superb unbeaten 43 off just 23 balls took Pakistan to 317-6.