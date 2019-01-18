Bailey leads Hobart Hurricanes to victory over Perth Scorchers in BBL

Hobart Hurricanes picked up a four-wicket win over Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday.

Scorchers, playing in their home ground, had a disastrous start to the innings with three of their batsmen back in the pavilion on the score of just seven runs.

Sean Whiteman and Hilton Cartwright took the attack to the Hurricane bowlers with their 77-run partnership on the fourth wicket before the latter fell after scoring 29.

Whiteman kept going and put up a 28-run stand with Aaron Hardie. Whiteman was finally dismissed on 68 after hitting five boundaries and four maximums.

Nathan Coulter-Nile and Andrew Tye’s quick 38-run partnership helped the side finish at 177-9 in 20 overs.

The Hurricanes batsmen manage to chase down the steep target of 178 with four wickets in hand and three balls to spare. The middle-order played a key role in the victory.

The side lost its skipper Matthew Wade with 13 runs on the board but the side continued to pile on runs despite being 55-3 at one stage.

Veteran George Bailey and Ben McDermott put on a 38-run partnership but the 57-run stand between Bailey and Faulkner at the depth sealed the victory for the Hurricanes.

The former Australian batsman 69 off 39 over six boundaries and three sixes. Jewell scored 32 with six boundary and one maximum to his name.