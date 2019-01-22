Australia include in-form batsman Patterson for Sri Lanka Tests

January 22, 2019

Photo: AFP

In-form Kurtis Patterson was added to Australia’s squad on Monday for the upcoming Tests against Sri Lanka as selectors try to fix a batting line-up that failed to fire during the home Tests against India.

The 25-year-old New South Wales batsman scored back-to-back centuries for a Cricket Australia XI in Hobart last week.

National selector Trevor Hohns said Patterson had been “pushing his case for selection for some time”.

“We have been asking batters around the country to score hundreds if they want to be considered for selection. Given Kurtis’ consistent performances for NSW and his two unbeaten centuries in last week’s tour match against our upcoming opponent, Sri Lanka, we believe he deserves to be added to the Test squad,” Hohns added in a statement.

The hosts had a poor Test series with the bat against India and no Australian reached triple figures at home in a series of four Tests or more for the first time since 1882-83.

The first Test — a day-nighter — starts Thursday in Brisbane. The second will be played in Canberra.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Wade criticizes Cricket Australia for Test series snub

January 22, 2019 1:02 pm

Richardson replaces injured Hazlewood for Sri Lanka Test series

January 19, 2019 1:50 pm

Kohli and the rest of the Indian team praised for heroics in Australia

January 19, 2019 1:15 pm

Dhoni, Chahal star as India beat Australia to win ODI series

January 18, 2019 4:19 pm

Kohli guides India to series-levelling win over Australia

January 15, 2019 4:41 pm

Former Australian Open champion Azarenka crashes out in first round

January 15, 2019 2:36 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.