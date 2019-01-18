Aqib Javed questions Pakistan team selection

Javed, speaking to media in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, said that he is seeing T20 teams playing in the Test format for the first time in his life."You can expect such results from this team," he said.The former Pakistan cricketer lamented on Test cricket being considered as a "talent hunt" in Pakistan, adding that it was saddening to see people thinking of it this way.He predicted that the performance in the ODI series against South Africa will be better as pitches will be suitable for it.