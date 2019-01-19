Amla, Dussen take South Africa to 266 in first ODI against Pakistan

South Africa have set a target of 267 runs for Pakistan to win the first ODI in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and chose to take guard.

The Proteas managed 266-2 in their allotted 50 overs with Hashim Amla scoring a century and Rassie van der Dussen scoring a half century.

Openers Hashim Amla and Reeza Hendricks put on a 82-run stand before the latter was dismissed caught out by Hasan Ali from spinner Shadab Khan after scoring 45 off 67 after hitting five boundaries.

Hashim Amla and Rassie van der Dussen scored a 155-run partnership on the second wicket.

Dussen — missing out on a century in his ODI debut — made 93 runs off 101 with six boundaries and three sixes to his name as he was taken at deep mid-off by Shoaib Malik off Hasan Ali’s bowling.

Amla remained unbeaten at 108. He hit seven boundaries and a six in his innings.