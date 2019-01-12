Amla, De Kock put South Africa in control of Johannesburg Test

South Africa were 135-5 at stumps on day two of the Johannesburg Test against Pakistan on Saturday.

The side lead by 212 runs with Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock batting at 42 and 34 respectively.

The Proteas started the third session at 25-1 with Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla on the crease at 17 and one respectively.

The hosts lost the second wicket at the score of 29 as Markram was caught behind by Sarfraz Ahmed from Mohammad Abbas’ bowling after scoring 21 after hitting four boundaries.

The hosts slumped to 45-3 as Theunis de Bruyn was caught out by Asad Shafiq from Faheem Ashraf’s bowling after scoring seven runs with a four to his name.

Zubayr Hamza departed without troubling the scorers as he was trapped leg-before by Ashraf.

Temba Bavuma, who contributed 23 runs after scoring three fours, was caught behind by Sarfraz Ahmed from Shadab Khan’s bowling.

The South African skipper Dean Elgar failed to perform in the Test match once again as he fell to Mohammad Amir after scoring just five before the end of the afternoon session.

Earlier, Pakistan were dismissed for 185 in the afternoon session of the second day of Johannesburg Test against South Africa on Saturday.

Pakistan started the day two’s proceedings at 17-2 with Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Abbas batting at 10 and nought respectively.

The side lost their third wicket at the score of 53 as Mohammad Abbas was caught by Theunis de Bruyn from Duanne Olivier’s bowling after scoring 11 runs.

The duo had scored a 47-run partnership in on the fourth wicket.

The visitors slumped to 53-4 as Asad Shafiq was caught behind by Quinton de Kock from Olivier’s bowling without troubling the scorers.

Imam — who added just 33 runs to his overnight score of 14 — became Vernon Philander’s third victim of the match as he was caught by skipper Dean Elgar after scoring 43.

Pakistan started the second session of the day at 111-5 with Babar Azam and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed batting at 41 and eight respectively.

Pakistan lost their sixth wicket on the score of 169 as Sarfraz fell at 50 after being caught by Hashim Amla from Kagiso Rabada’s bowling.

Pakistan were reduced to 169-7 as Babar departed for 49 by getting caught out to Rabada on Duanne Olivier’s bowling.

Faheem Ashraf became Olivier’s fourth victim as he he was caught out by Zubayr out on his first ball.

The ninth wicket came on the score of 185 as Muhammad Amir was caught by Zubayr Hamza from Olivier’s bowling after contributing 10 runs to the scoreboard.

Shadab Khan was caught out by de Bruyn after contributing five runs to the scorecard.