Amir included in Pakistan squad for South Africa T20Is

Pakistan announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa.

Pakistan have made one change from the squad which beat Australia and New Zealand by identical 3-0 margins. Mohammad Amir will replace Waqas Maqsood in the side.

The matches will be held on February 1, 3 and 6 in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Centurion respectively

The Men in Green won a world record 17 out of 19 T20Is in 2018.

Asif Ali and Sahibzada Farhan were included in the side that is presently involved in ODIs, while Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood will return home after the ODIs.

Asif enjoyed a successful run in South Africa’s Mzansi Super League where he scored 150 runs at a strike-rate of over 180 for the Cape Town Blitz. He scored 237 runs at a strike-rate of just under 140 in 16 games.

Farhan has scores of 0, 39 and one in his three T20I innings, but he has scored 452 runs in 22 T20 matches at a strike-rate of under 110.

Pakistan squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Usman Shinwari.