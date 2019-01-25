Amir, Imad return as Pakistan bat first in third ODI

Pakistan won the toss and are batting in the third game of the five-match ODI series against South Africa at Centurion’s Supersport Park on Friday.

Pakistan have picked Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim in the playing XI for today’s fixture.

Pacer Dale Steyn and wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock are included in the playing XI for South Africa. Beuran Hendricks is making his debut for the hosts.

The five-match series is level at 1-1.

Pakistan won the opening game of the series in Port Elizabeth by five wickets. The hosts made a comeback by winning the second fixture in Durban by the same margin.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicket keeper), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket keeper), Hashim Amla, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (captain), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Beuran Hendricks and Tabraiz Shamsi.