Aliss hat-trick inspires Dhaka Dynamites to narrow win

Aliss Islam joined the elite class of players to have taken a hat-trick on debut as Dhaka Dynamites beat Rangpur Riders by just two runs in their 2019 Bangladesh Premier League fixture in Dhaka on Friday.

Dhaka Dynamites, being sent in to bat first, made 183-9 in their 20 overs as Kieron Pollard struck a quickfire half-century.

The West Indies batsman made 62 runs off just 26 balls, which included five boundaries and four sixes.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Andre Russell scored 36 and 23 respectively.

Shafiul Islam took three wickets for Rangpur, while Sohag Gazi and Benny Howell grabbed two wickets each.

The Riders just fell two runs short of the 184-run target as they managed 181-9 in their 20 overs, despite hitting boundaries on the first two balls of the final over in which they required 14.

Rilee Rossouw was the top-scorer with 83 off 44 with eight boundaries and four sixes to his name. Mohammad Mithun made 49 off 35 after hitting one four and two maximums.

Aliss was the stand out bowler for the Dynamites he finished with 4-26 in four wicket. He completed his hat-trick in the penultimate over of the match. Sunil Narine took two wickets.