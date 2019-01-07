Ali Tareen sticks with ‘Multan Sultans’ name for PSL franchise

Ali Tareen, owner of the Multan franchise in Pakistan Super League, has decided to stick with the name “Multan Sultans”.

Tareen, in a video message on micro-blogging website Twitter, revealed that the team’s name would not be changed after asking for suggestions for new names on social media. He added that millions of people suggested different names on social media and “Malangs” and “Bahadurs” got the most number of votes, adding that the franchise owners then decided to go on the streets of South Punjab to get first-hand opinion on what the complete name should be.

He went on to say that the people wanted Sultans to be the name of the team. The team owner added that he preferred “Bahadurs” personally but the consortium is sticking with the Multan Sultans name due to public demand.

Ali Tareen’s Multan Consortium recently won the bidding for the sixth team of the Pakistan Super League.

The reserve price set by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was $5.21 million per annum for a period of seven years, which was exceeded by the bid winner.

On November 10, the PCB had terminated their franchise agreement with Schon Properties after they failed to meet its financial obligations.

The owner asked fans to suggest the complete name for his side.

“We want a name that represents South Punjab and captures its spirit,” he tweeted.